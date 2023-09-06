A train running through East Lampeter Township collided with a sedan Wednesday morning, severely damaging the vehicle but leaving the driver with only minor injuries.

Emergency response teams were called at 9:29 a.m. to the train tracks that run through the 300 block of Willow Road near Conestoga Valley High School where they found Kaden Stetler, 29, of Lancaster, the driver of the 2009 Ford Fusion, and helped him out of his car.

Police gathered Stetler was traveling southbound on Willow Road and was struck on the passenger side of his sedan by an eastbound Norfolk Southern train. East Lampeter Lieutenant Rob Eachus said it seems the train was crossing properly, but police are still investigating. It is unclear if the police will charge anyone for the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.