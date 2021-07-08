A drive through today’s Bridgeport area, which sits just to the east of the Conestoga River and Lancaster city, and the word “vibrant” does not come to mind.

A jumble of roadways converge at an awkward intersection at East King Street, Old Philadelphia Pike and Lincoln Highway East. Businesses set pretty far back from the street, including Weis Markets, present parking lots as the way into them.

Any pedestrians or bicyclists seem like a fish out of water.

The Bridgeport Crossroads project aims to change all of that, and last week a steering committee of local officials presented their latest choice of design options to fix congestion and access issues, and transform Bridgeport into an attractive mixed-use district complete with a public transit hub and recreation amenities on the Conestoga River.

The report comes after a public input-gathering process took almost three years to complete, a sign of just how complex and ambitious the Crossroads project is. The project’s consultants, led by Lititz-based Derck & Edson, gathered in-person and online survey responses from some 800 residents, according to the report.

But most of the complexity comes from the fact that the boundaries of four municipalities meet within the small area near the Weis Markets on Lincoln Highway East: East Lampeter, West Lampeter and Lancaster townships and Lancaster city. That has prompted local officials to collaborate and look at the area holistically, said Scott Standish, executive director at the Lancaster County Planning Department.

“We can’t solve our transportation challenges, or housing issues or stormwater management issues by looking only within a single municipality,” said Standish. “We really need to look beyond those boundaries.”

The laundry list of design proposals released last week are just that – proposals. No municipality has yet to move forward on any of them, said Tara Hitchens, assistant township manager at East Lampeter Township, nor has the process begun to secure federal or state funding for them.

“There’s some minor changes in here, but there’s also some very major changes in here,” said Hitchens. “Some of them can be done at each municipal level, some of them we’re really going to need to work with our neighboring municipalities even further.”

The report lays out a list of federal and state programs and grants as funding options, but Standish also pointed to talks in Washington of a potential infrastructure bill from Congress as a potential source of money.

The county’s planning department staffs the Lancaster County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, a group that works with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to decide which local projects receive federal transportation dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of the major design plans featured in the latest Bridgeport Crossroads report, and which of them local officials at each municipality said were at their top of their wish list.

The Intersection

One of the more eye-popping design proposals is a total reconfiguration of the congested intersection at the center of Bridgeport.

According to traffic studies featured in the report, the intersection at Lincoln Highway East and Pitney and Lampeter roads, and the adjacent intersection at Lincoln Highway East and Old Philadelphia Pike both fared poorly at peak hours. They respectively scored D and C grades when it came how well the intersections could move traffic at peak times.

If nothing changed, the report predicts that delays would increase from an average of 53 seconds now to 81 seconds by 2037.

The new design for the intersection would replace a small stretch of Old Philadelphia Pike with a roundabout next to Weis Markets, which the report says would improve traffic flows and cut down wait times at lights.

In keeping with the desire for improvements for pedestrians, the roadways at the proposed roundabouts and intersections would include contiguous sidewalks that connect the entire area, something not in place today.

The intersection improvement is a top interest for Lancaster city, said Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director. He said the proposed designs would serve the many commuters from east of the city coming into work by bike and help city residents get access to jobs east of the city as well.

“The big elephant in the room is the (East King Street) bridge itself, it needs to be widened, frankly,” said Ben Webber, township engineer at Lancaster Township. “It needs to have pedestrian facilities incorporated into it beyond the small sidewalk that’s on the north side. It’s something we would love to be a part of."

Amanda Hickman, director of community development at West Lampeter Township, said addressing the traffic congestion is a high priority for everyone involved.

“It’s also the most expensive, it’s going to be the most work, but you know that’s the biggest concern,” she said.

Walkable streets and transit

Pedestrian- and bike-friendly streetscape designs are evident throughout the report, but the planning consultants singled out Lincoln Highway East and some nearby residential streets as crucial sites for such improvements.

The consultants reported that the most popular plan from survey respondents for calls for Lincoln Highway East to create space for sidewalks by removing one of the lanes on the eastbound side, and creating a landscaped center median.

Hitchens said this project would make a good first project for East Lampeter Township, since it would complement recent streetscape improvements on Route 30 farther east.

The report also recommends similar strategies, like added sidewalks, landscaped medians and on-street parking to slow down traffic on residential streets in the area that motorists have increasingly used to bypass busy intersections.

The emphasis on sidewalks would also help establish the area as a transit hub, since several bus lines already run through it, the report says. The report proposes creating a bus transit center somewhere closer to the main Bridgeport intersection, and spacing out bus stops, since moving by foot would be easier.

Webber said Lancaster Township officials may incorporate some sidewalk improvements into a future capital budget if its board of supervisors approve such a move. They’re small projects that could be done without help or funding from other sources.

“We do want to undertake some of those things that are easily done and try to achieve those sooner rather than later,” Webber said.

Conestoga River trail

The Bridgeport Crossroads reports also calls for a major expansion of trails along the Conestoga River. The proposal would connect the existing Greenway Trail and Lancaster County Central Park trails to a new path that continues up the river to the Conestoga Pines Pool. The trail construction would cost about $5 million, the report estimates.

The design includes connection points from local streets, providing multiple places for cyclists and pedestrians to enter the trail.

Webber at Lancaster Township and Hickman at West Lampeter Township both said the trail projects would require some coordination, but Hickman said they would be an easier lift than the intersection proposal.

Land use

Perhaps most ambitious of all is the report’s recommendation to create a “village center” through zoning changes. The village center could include a central plaza that’s both inviting to pedestrians, new retail and restaurants, as well as denser housing developments.

This would be achieved, the report says, by creating two new zoning districts: "village center” and “village mixed-use.”

The proposed village center district would be located within a quarter-mile radius of the main Bridgeport intersection. That would encompass Weis Markets, and land along the Conestoga River to the north and south of the East King Street bridge.

The village mixed-use district would run mostly along East King Street and Lincoln Highway East, and the report recommends slightly different standards that include lower building heights and longer setbacks from the street.

Not only would those zoning rules completely change the look and feel of the area, it would also require careful coordination between the four neighboring municipalities, each with their own set of zoning ordinances.

None of the officials on the Bridgeport Crossroads steering committee identified the zoning plan as a near-term priority, but the report calls it a short-term goal that would cost about $100,000 to execute.

For now, the disconnected zoning is evident on the streets of Bridgeport, said Mark Evans, director of planning at Derck & Edson, at a public meeting last week.

“As you drive through Bridgeport, or walk through Bridgeport, it may be hard to feel a sense of place because we have a lot of different zoning standards,” Evans said.