A trailer hauling a lift tipped over on Lancaster Pike Friday morning, closing down Route 272 for a little over an hour.

The incident happened around 10:16 p.m., near Pilgrims Pathway in Fulton Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A supervisor with LCWC said no injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police and firefighters were called to the scene for a spill control. It was unclear what was spilling on the road, the supervisor said.

The trailer and lift were cleared from the road around 11:20 p.m.