Trailer spill in Fulton Township

A vehicle hauling a trailer tipped over on Lancaster Pike Friday morning, June 4, 2021. 

A trailer hauling a lift tipped over on Lancaster Pike Friday morning, closing down Route 272 for a little over an hour. 

The incident happened around 10:16 p.m., near Pilgrims Pathway in Fulton Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

A supervisor with LCWC said no injuries were reported. 

Pennsylvania State Police and firefighters were called to the scene for a spill control. It was unclear what was spilling on the road, the supervisor said. 

The trailer and lift were cleared from the road around 11:20 p.m.

