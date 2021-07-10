Traffic is expected to be placed in its final configuration next week on Route 722 in East Hempfield Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, traffic will be switched Wednesday at the widening and reconstruction project along State Road (Route 722) and the Route 283/Landisville interchange, southwest of East Petersburg, PennDOT said in a news release. Traffic is currently shifted to the east side of the Route 722 bridge spanning Route 283.
Road crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. eradicating and repainting pavement markings, PennDOT said. Traffic will be maintained in each direction with brief, intermittent lane closures under flagging.
The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the $18.4 million project. The ramp is expected to open by the end of the month.
Motorists looking to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, then merge onto Route 30, exit at Fruitville Pike and then follow signs directing them to westbound Route 283.
The $18,467,109 project includes the widening and reconstruction of Route 722 through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.