Chick-fil-A continued its push for a second store near Lancaster Airport on Wednesday night, when representatives of the company presented their request for a change to the municipality’s zoning code to the Manheim Township Planning Commission.

The zoning change would allow the chicken-sandwich chain to operate a new drive-thru at the location off Lititz Pike, a use that’s currently prohibited.

The drive-thru is critical to Chick-fil-A's plan for the Lititz Pike location. On Wednesday night an official from the Atlanta company told the planning commission they would abandon plans for the site if they weren’t able to build a drive-thru.

The commission did not take any action on Chick-fil-A's request. The members agreed to table it for a future meeting. A township traffic engineer is still reviewing a traffic study the company submitted, a representative for the Chick-fil-A said. Members of the commission said they would like the study to be part of discussions at a future meeting in the coming weeks.

In Manheim Township, the planning commission is charged with reviewing zoning change requests and delivering a recommendation to the to the township’s board of commissioners. The commissioners have the final say on it.

In an April meeting, the board announced a public hearing for the proposed change on July 25.

The proposal comes after the Atlanta-based chicken sandwich chain failed in January to win several zoning variances from the township’s Zoning Hearing Board that would have essentially permitted them to operate a drive-thru operation.

The property at 100 W. Airport Road sits in both an industrial zone and an overlay district, which comes with an additional layer of standards. The zoning board in January granted Chick-fil-A permission to operate a restaurant on the site in both the industrial zone and the overlay district, but without a drive-thru.

The board noted at the time that special rules in the overlay district near Lancaster Airport expressly prohibited drive-thru businesses.

The property at 100 W. Airport Road is the former home of Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, which closed last year after operating for 21 years.

The site plan provided in the Chick-fil-A request shows a three-lane drive-thru design that the company presented to zoning officials in January. They said then the design would be able to handle as many as 75 cars on the property at once.

A zoning amendment request is an ask for the commissioners to change the wording of a part of the township’s zoning ordinance. In this case, Chick-fil-A has asked the commissioners to approve the addition of only two words: “with” and “or.”

“The amended section would read, “Restaurants with or without drive through service but with or without indoor dining,” Prime writes, referring to an “Airport Overlay” zoning district that applies to the property.

When officials from the chicken sandwich chain presented their plan to zoning officials in January, they said the 2.5-acre West Airport Road location would be the biggest Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania.

That moniker would come from “not (the) building, but property-wise, so we can handle the amount of queueing (for drive-thru service) and parking, and so on,” said Justin Thornton, a civil engineering consultant for Chick-fil-A, at the Jan. 4 hearing.

The 4,991-square-foot restaurant would be 2 square feet smaller than the Chick-fil-A at Fruitville Pike, according to county property records, and much smaller than the 9,300-square-foot former Hoss’s Steak & Sea House that the company wants to demolish.

The company would use a new building design developed since the Fruitville Pike site opened in 2018, Thornton said In January.