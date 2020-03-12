Police shut down River Road in East Donegal Township Thursday afternoon for public safety after a truck was pulled over and searched, Susquehanna Regional Police said.

The driver of the truck was Melvin Charles Hartman, who was charged in June for having two live grenades in his car, along with methamphetamine and a loaded revolver.

Hartman was also found with “bomb making” materials during a search of his house in July, according to state police.

During Thursday’s incident, police said that Hartman was pulled over at 2:21 p.m. in a white Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck that was displaying “private property” for a registration plate.

River Road (Route 441) was shut down “due to concerns about the contents of the truck,” police said, after officers’ observations.

The state police specialty unit and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s K-9 unit were called to search the truck and police said that no items were found.

He was charged with driving under suspension and multiple traffic violations, police said.

Police said that the truck was towed and Harman was taken to Lancaster County Prison for parole violations.

Hartman was sentenced to time served for the June 30 charges and is on probation for a year, according to online court documents.

