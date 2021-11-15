Traffic along Route 30 West in Manheim Township was slowed following a two-vehicle crash there Monday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred near mile marker 263.7, just west of the Harrisburg Pike off-ramp near Park City Center at 5:11 p.m., the supervisor said.

At least one westbound lane was closed off, backing up traffic for miles, according to 511PA.

Traffic appeared to be flowing normally again just after 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the crash.