Traffic restrictions in both directions will be in place Tuesday at the intersection of Marietta Avenue (Route 23) and Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township.

The restrictions will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as a utility contractor performs work at the intersection, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The traffic signal will be placed on flash and flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection.

Delays are expected, and PennDOT urges motorists to consider alternate routes.