Traffic was redirected from Route 741 in Salisbury Township on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash there, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred at Strasburg Road, or Route 741, and Smyrna Road west of Gap at 3:21 p.m., the supervisor said.

At least one person sustained minor injuries in the collision, according to the supervisor.

The supervisor was unsure of where traffic was shut down along 741.