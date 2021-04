Traffic was redirected from Route 441 in Conoy Township on Wednesday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash there, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle spun out and crashed at Turnpike Road and Route 441 at 1:30 p.m., the supervisor said. The vehicle crashed close to the first entrance of the Three Mile Island.

Injuries have yet to be reported.

Fire police are on the scene directing traffic away from Turnpike Road.