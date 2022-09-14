A reader wrote to the Lancaster Watchdog with concerns about Ephrata Township’s diverging diamond Route 222/322 interchange, calling it a “traffic nightmare.” She said there isn’t enough time between lights, which makes it hard for cars to easily move through. The diamond, according to this reader, makes traffic worse than it was before it finished last May.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, however, says the interchange is working well, according to spokesperson Dave Thompson. While the change can be confusing for people initially, Thompson said the diamond “eliminates a lot of the decision making” people need to make when they’re getting on or off of the highway.

There haven’t been any major accidents reported at the interchange since 2021, Thompson said. And since there have been few complaints, he said PennDOT wants to keep the diamond interchange around.

The $10.9 million project was meant to prevent T-bone and head-on collisions, which Thompson said in 2021 have largely been avoided. Most of the crashes were rear-end collisions caused by “human error,” he said.

Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.