Traffic is moving freely again on Route 283 in East Hempfield Township after a crash initially brought traffic to a crawl earlier this morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit to PA 722 - Landisville at around 7:30 a.m., according to 511PA.

The crash initially caused a lane closure with stop-and-go traffic, but there are only residual delays as of 8:51 a.m. according to 511PA. A traffic camera in the area shows traffic moving freely in the area.