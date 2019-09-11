Traffic is jammed on Lititz and Oregon pikes after a tractor-trailer damaged a traffic signal near the Golden Triangle Shopping Center.
Traffic is expected to be bad in the area for hours, according to Manheim Township police, who are advising motorists to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.
It happened about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday where Lititz and Oregon meet Fordney Road. Police say the signal will be inoperable for numerous hours while repairs are made.
Police are directing traffic.
This story will be updated.