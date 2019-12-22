Traffic in Lancaster County is nuts. But would you change how much you drive? [video]

A solid line of traffic often greets Eleanor Stanley on her twice-daily, 10-mile commute between her Lititz home and her workplace in Rohrerstown.
“You learn to live with it,” said Stanley, 55, an office manager who anticipates a 35-minute trip each way. “All the roads around here are crazy.”
Stanley’s grin-and-bear-it attitude is a survival strategy all motorists might want to adopt when navigating Lancaster County’s rush hour and the predictable delays on major arteries and collector roads.
If motorists expect relief, however, they’re likely to be disappointed. Tight budgets and built-out landscapes all but rule out adding to the 3,900 miles of roads crisscrossing Lancaster County. And officials aren’t sure more roads would help in any case.
Meanwhile, the alternatives that transportation planners have on their plate won’t sit well with those who love the freedom to get behind the wheel and drive wherever they want whenever they want to go there.
For years, the great American tradition of bulldozing and blacktopping has been under siege because revenue from gas taxes, which pay for roads, hasn’t kept up with rising costs.
The federal tax on a gallon of unleaded, for example, hasn’t changed since it was set in October 1993 at 18.4 cents. If it kept pace with inflation, the tax today would be 32.8 cents. That erosion in buying power, according to a state highway official, shrinks Pennsylvania’s road work budget by about $100 million a year, or what it would cost to resurface 50 miles of interstate.
Compounding the anti-tax sentiment in Harrisburg and Washington is the switch to gas-sipping and alternative-fuel vehicles.
“We don’t have the resources financially, nor do we have the space to create more lanes,” said Scott Standish, interim director of the county planning commission. “And we also know from studies that (a new road) doesn’t really help the situation in the long term. So we have to look at alternatives.”
Those alternatives take aim, in part, at our love affair with cars. They include better bus service, carpooling, expansion of sidewalks and bike trails, mixed-use development and denser housing near employment centers.
These are the big ideas in Places2040, the county’s land-use bible that, after a couple of years of public outreach, the county commissioners adopted last year.
A new 56-page county report on congestion says much the same thing and highlights the need to encourage people to make fewer single-occupancy trips and to travel during off-peak hours.
How did we get here?
Lancaster County is a victim of its success as a desirable place to live, work and visit, but also of short-sighted land-use decisions.
Population has doubled since the 1950s — to over 543,000 — and much of the new housing fanned out far beyond Lancaster and the boroughs as more and more people desired single-family houses set back on big lawns.
The farther the suburbs stretched, the greater became the distances separating residents from workplaces and shopping centers. The roads weren’t designed for so many people using a car for every errand and activity. But that didn’t deter a frenzy of inefficient home building.
From 2002 to 2015, townships neighboring Lancaster city allowed builders to, on average, consume an acre or more for every four housing units they put up. The county plan had recommended at least 7.5 units per acre.
It’s no surprise, then, that the gateways to suburbia are ground zero for congestion.
The No. 1 worst spot for evening rush hour is in southern Manheim Township. It’s the 0.6-mile segment of Oregon Pike bordering the Lancaster Shopping Center, south of Route 30, a traffic study shows.
No. 2 is the 0.6-mile segment of Rohrerstown Road between Marietta Pike and Route 30 in East Hempfield Township.
“To say the least, it’s frustrating,” said Andrew Ranck, 33, a Rohrerstown native. “I can be literally (sitting in traffic) at the train tracks right there,” he said, pointing from his home, “but it takes me 10 minutes to get home because of the traffic jam.”
With the county expected to add nearly 100,000 more people by 2040 and over 46,000 housing units, try to imagine the wall of traffic if most of those homes sprawl even farther from urban centers.
The county hopes to forestall that mess by prodding municipalities in the central growth area to achieve a density of at least nine units per acre for new housing.
The plan also advocates interlinking road grids between new and existing developments to give motorists multiple route options instead of having to funnel, via a single exit, into a busy collector road.
The Belmont retail/housing complex that opened last year in southern Manheim Township was a missed opportunity, Standish, the interim planning director, says. In rejecting a secondary connection to Lititz Pike, he said, the township made the already congested Fruitville Pike the focal point for all of Belmont’s traffic.
Road funding
Road projects, of course, are happening in Lancaster County. State contracts for work here averaged $41.5 million a year since 2010. For 2019, through mid-December, the state has awarded 11 contracts totaling $29.5 million.
They include the $10.9 million transformation of the routes 222/322 interchange near Ephrata, a two-year project that began this month.
Such projects seem to help. Travel times through Gap, for example, fell significantly after a $9.9 million, two-lane road for westbound traffic on Route 30, at Route 41, opened in 2016, a traffic study shows. Nevertheless, the intersection tops the list in Lancaster County of those with the most “unreliable” congestion.
Intersection upgrades in 2016 along the commercial strip at Lincoln Highway East and Rockvale and Ronks roads in East Lampeter Township saw more modest improvements.
Smaller state-funded projects also will play a role in managing congestion. They include $2.5 million to serve major highways with advisory radio technology, $499,000 to install cameras and electronic signs at four sites along routes 283 and 30, and $287,500 to coordinate traffic lights on routes 441 and 462 through Columbia.
Currently, 38 state-funded Lancaster County projects, totaling $111.7 million, are in progress or in the design phase. Each one would, to one degree or another, address congestion and reduce crashes that tie up traffic.
But a project here and there can only tweak the overall traffic pattern, and the piecemeal nature of the improvements is too limited to offer comprehensive remedies.
Alternative fixes
It’s why Standish talks about solutions that disrupt car culture.
One key strategy is to make bus service more attractive by creating so-called “mobility hubs” with comfortable shelters, bike lockers and other amenities, and adding park-and-ride lots. Currently, 10 lots, mostly owned by shopping centers, allow riders to park.
Mass transit might become more attractive, too, if buses were allowed to trigger green lights and get priority at intersections.
“The congestion kills us, too,” said David Kilmer, executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees the Red Rose Transit buses’ 18 routes in Lancaster County. “It’s frustrating because we keep needing to add time to trips. It’s an added drain to our system.”
A service that guarantees workers a free ride home from work in case of an emergency would make commuting by bus or bike even more feasible for many. For those enrolled in its Emergency Ride Home service, Commuter Services of Pennsylvania reimburses up to six qualified rides per year.
Other strategies include encouraging carpooling through an agency that brings riders together. Also needed, planners say, are employer-subsidized van services, like one connecting Lancaster residents to employee-starved workplaces around Denver.
Success in managing traffic, planners say, will require motorists to get out of their comfort zone by adopting new commuting habits and supporting denser development.
But planners can only lay out the data, recommend policies and encourage change.
“We want to help people understand the practical realities of why we have congestion,” said Robert Bini, the county’s chief transportation planner. “But if they’re not willing to be partners in how we solve those problems, then maybe we can’t” solve them.