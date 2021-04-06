A tractor trailer crashed and rolled onto its side in West Hempfield Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred in the 900 block of Chickies Hill Road at 5:46 p.m., the supervisor said. No one was injured in the crash.

Traffic onto Chickies Hill Road was diverted at Long Lane and River Road and at Chickies Hill Road and Old Chickies Hill Road, the supervisor said. Southbound traffic was redirected away from Chickies Hill Road at Routes 441 and 23.