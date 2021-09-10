Motorists traveling on Prince Street (Route 222) in Lancaster city should expect delays next week as the state continues its $1.4 million road-improvement project in the area.

Crews from contractor Allan Myers LP of Malvern will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Workers are scheduled to install crosswalks and stop bars from West James Street to West King Street on Monday and Tuesday, then do the same work from West King Street to Furnace Street through the remainder of the week. The work will include line painting.

Traffic will be stopped intermittently and there will be parking restrictions during work hours, according to the state Department of Transportation. Parking will be permitted in the business district during nonwork hours.

The project, which includes the installation of new accessible curb rams, spans from East Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

PennDOT expects the entire project to be completed by Oct. 29.