A stretch of King Pen Road will likely be closed indefinitely after a tractor trailer overturned off the Little Britain Township roadway Sunday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The trailer overturned on King Pen Road near Lloyds Road sometime before 5:27 p.m., the supervisor said.

Minor injuries were reported from the crash, though the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not known, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure what may have caused the crash, though he noted the road’s snowy conditions may have been a contributing factor.