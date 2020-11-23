Traffic will be impacted on Route 283 and Route 722 this week as new bridge beams are set.

Lane closures on Route 283 will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Lanes will be closed both eastbound and westbound, the release said. There will be a flagger at the interchange.

At 11 p.m., westbound traffic on Route 283 will be detoured off the highway at the Landisville exit ramp.

PennDOT said that lanes are expected to be open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 p.m. and going until Wednesday at 6 a.m., lanes in both directions on Route 283 will be closed.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722 will remain closed, PennDOT said, as crews work on widening and reconstruction at the interchange.

Travelers wishing to get on Route 722 from Route 283 are advised to pass the initial exit and merge onto Route 30 at the Fruitville Pike exit and follow signs directing them to Route 283 westbound, the release said.