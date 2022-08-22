Community members, business owners and a few Manheim Township commissioners are worried about what a proposed Chick-fil-A could mean for traffic in the township.

The fast food chain has proposed a second location in the township at the corner of Airport Road and Lititz Pike, roads that commissioner President Donna DiMeo said isn’t suited to handle its customer traffic. The only current location in the township, on Fruitville Pike, is right off of an interchange, which DiMeo argued isn’t comparable to the two-lane roads.

“My biggest concern is I see the traffic in that intersection, and that’s the biggest complaint of our residents,” she said. “Everything I see here is to bring more cars through this Chick-fil-A.”

Chick-fil-A requested the township adjust the site’s zoning to allow drive-thrus, particularly a proposed three-lane drive-thru that’s anticipated to hold up to 62 cars at once. Fruitville Pike has only two lanes, and a 2021 traffic study found the business once had a line of 55 cars stretching from the lanes to the street.

The proposed restaurant would have less seating than the Fruitville Pike site. A company representative said the smaller indoor area is to accommodate a bigger kitchen space to move business — specifically the drive-thru — along faster, but DiMeo said a smaller seating area just means more cars to clog up the roads.

Jarrod Vinroe, a township resident who lives just a minute away from the proposed facility, echoed DiMeo’s traffic concerns and added his own worries about safety with an influx of vehicles. He cited reported crashes at other Chick-fil-A locations throughout the U.S.

“Chick-fil-A would be good for Chick-fil-A’s business, but bad for Manheim Township,” Vinroe said.

A traffic study estimates the new Chick-fil-A would generate 165 trips during its peak hour — almost twice as many as the 85 peak-hour trips for the Hoss’s Steak and Sea House that was there previously. A traffic engineer for the company, Sandy Koza, said the township’s engineer noted the site could handle the traffic.

Ephrata Bank sits right next to the site and has been in opposition of it since the Atlanta-based chicken company first submitted plans late last year. The bank’s president said at Monday’s meeting that the company wasn’t against Chick-fil-A but worried about traffic congestion.

Koza said the traffic lights at the Airport Road and Lititz Pike intersection are currently controlled by Manheim Township, so the company could work with the township at its own cost to adjust the lights to account for a heavier traffic flow.

Jeremiah Bernat spoke in favor of the zoning changes, speaking to the company’s benefits to the community. Judy Shaffer, the owner of Fruitville Pike’s Chick-fil-A, said a new site has the ability to create new jobs for residents, many of which would likely be high school students like in her store.

DiMeo said the commissioners will make their final say on the Chick-fil-A at its next meeting on Sept. 12.

Monday night’s hearing was originally planned for July 25, though Tyler Prime, an attorney representing Chick-fil-A, asked it be pushed back. Prime said the company had new information it wanted all commissioners to be present for, and Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard was absent.

The company’s original plans for a Lititz Pike location was approved by the township’s zoning hearing board at the beginning of the year — just without a drive-thru. The site isn’t zoned to allow them.

Chick-fil-A refused to move forward without a drive-thru, citing the growing importance of easy pickup ordering since the pandemic began. Representatives said the company won’t move forward with the site if the zoning amendment isn’t approved to allow a drive-thru, and it hasn’t considered a different location.

A key difference between the Fruitville Pike location and the proposed Lititz Pike site is the number of drive-thru lanes. The Belmont Shopping store has two lanes, while the proposed would add an extra bypass lane. The company predicts a second site with more lanes would have a small impact on the current location.

If approved, the Lititz Pike location would be the first Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania with a three-lane drive-thru, and it would be the biggest location in the state by property.

The township’s planning commission voted in June to recommend the board of commissioners deny the chicken company’s request. A month earlier, the county’s planning department reviewed the request and recommended approval.