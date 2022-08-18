Six months after the crash that killed 10-year-old Libby Miller, traffic citations have been filed against drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to her family, Libby was riding as a passenger with her brother, Maxwell Miller, 19, who was driving a Ford Taurus. He had tried to cross the intersection of Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township, according to a news release.

Douglass White, 65, was driving a tractor trailer car carrier southbound on Route 72 slower than the posted speed limit of 55 mph when he struck Maxwell Miller's vehicle, according to the release. The investigation determined that road conditions were dry and clear of any debris at the time of the crash.

Investigators used dash camera video footage from the truck and statements from a witness who saw the crash to corroborate the findings of the crash reconstruction.

Maxwell Miller was cited for a stop sign violation, and White was cited for equipment violations that didn't contribute to the crash, the district attorney's office said.

Libby Miller was a fifth-grade student at John R. Bonfield Elementary.