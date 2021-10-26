Lancaster County’s population has grown and residents’ median income has risen, but Trader Joe’s says the county is still not on the list for one of its stores.

The family owned, California-based company has more than 500 stores in 42 states - including 11 in Pennsylvania - and the District of Columbia. It’s known nationwide for its cult-like following, quirky atmosphere, low prices and unique items like Speculoos Cookie Butter, Unexpected Cheddar Cheese and Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend.

Nearly 4,900 people follow the “Bring Trader Joe’s to Lancaster, Pennsylvania” Facebook page, and the company plans to open 30 to 35 stores per year in the U.S., according to a Forbes.com report.

That raised the tantalizing prospect among the store’s fans that a Trader Joe’s might come to Lancaster County; a hope that may have been boosted by the Census Bureau’s most recent data, which show a growing number of potential customers, and other measures that show growing levels of wealth. The census reports that the county’s population grew to 552,984 in 2020, a 6.5% increase over the last decade. In addition, the median income for Lancaster County households in 2019 reached $67,376, up from $51,740 in 2010 - a 30.2% increase, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. The American Community Survey also shows 28.3% of Lancaster County residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. About 25% of the county’s population is between 25 and 44 years old, according to the American Community Survey, and 81.9% of county residents are white, while 2.6% are Asian, according to 2020 Census Bureau data.

The typical Trader Joe's shopper is white or Asian and between 25 and 44 years old, according to a profile developed by the publication Insider using data collected by market research firm Numerator. That shopper likely has a bachelor's degree or higher and annual income of $80,000 or more, Insider reports.

While the county has some things working in its favor, Tara Miller, Trader Joe’s vice president of marketing, said, “There’s no plan currently to open a store in Lancaster County but that plan is always evolving and it’s based on a whole host of factors that we keep as a proprietary formula so that we’re not sharing with our competitors what we’re trying to do.”

According to Miller, Trader Joe’s makes plans two years out and reevaluates its real-estate expansion plan at the beginning of every calendar year.

Although the county is not on Trader Joe’s two-year plan, Miller confirmed that the state is.

The Lower Allen Township Development Authority announced in June that a Trader Joe’s store is opening in early 2022 in 12,000 square feet space at the Lower Allen Commons, located in the Capital City Mall at 3506 Capital City Mall Drive in Camp Hill.

Until then, the Trader Joe’s stores closest to Lancaster County operate in State College, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Towson, Maryland. A store is also expected to open in the Harrisburg area.