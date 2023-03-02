Over Reveron Electronics’ 34 years in Lancaster city, one of its owners recalled this week’s crash being the 27th time a tractor-trailer hit the sign out front.

“We just want the city to do something about it,” said Tony Reveron, who owns the business at 402 W. King St. along with his brother and father.

While the most recent incident was Wednesday, police said last week, an out-of-state tractor truck driver not only hit the sign, but also struck a number of parked vehicles in the area.

On Feb. 24, around 10:40 a.m., Bobby Jack Rutledge, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, drove a red diesel truck through the intersection of West King and Manor streets, according to a criminal complaint. Rutledge hit Reveron Electronics’ 20-foot-tall business sign, as well as retaining walls, pedestrian poles and nine parked vehicles before driving away.

City police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said the total damages from that incident are $25,000 to $35,000.

Reveron said the majority of crashes are tractor trailers because the turn is “tight.” He added that most drivers stop to “creep” their way around the corner but not last week.

“He just kept on running and hitting cars,” Reveron said. “He didn’t even stop. He just kept on going.”

Rutledge was charged Wednesday, March 1, with one count each of accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles or property and reckless driving, according to court documents.

It costs between $20,000 and $30,000 to fix the sign each time, Reveron said. Because the company has security cameras, it’s easy to find the driver who hit the sign, allowing the trucking company to pay for the damages.

“All we need is a sign,” Reveron said, describing a traffic sign that prevents tractor trucks from using that section of the road. “That will fix our problem here before somebody gets hurt.”