Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that an SUV hit the tractor-trailer at the intersection, sending the tractor-trailer into the parked vehicles.
Several people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash involving six cars and a Turkey Hill tractor trailer hauling milk and tea occurred on the 100 block of North Plum Street.
The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
An SUV ran a red light and hit the tractor-trailer, causing both vehicles to skid forward and hit parked cars along North Plum Street, according to media reports.
Diesel from the tractor-trailer spilled onto the road, but did not ignite, prompting a response from Lancaster's Hazmat unit, according to Randy Grossman, who lives in the 100 block of North Plum Street.
The 100 block of North Plum Street was closed until about 3 p.m., Grossman said.
Injuries are unknown at this time, according to Lancaster fire captain Chris DeLong, but he added that "several people" were taken to the hospital.