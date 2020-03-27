No one was injured after an early morning crash on Route 222 in Ephrata on Friday morning, according to Ephrata Police.

The crash happened at 3:43 a.m. near mile marker 41.7, according to police said.

A tractor trailer left the road, hit an unoccupied, disabled vehicle that was on the shoulder of the road and then went over an embankment, police said.

Toby Borelli, 59, of Allentown, was driving the tractor-trailer, police said. He was not injured.

The right lane of Route 222 northbound is still closed from the crash.

