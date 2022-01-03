Ephrata police are looking for information on a tractor trailer which they say hit a car Sunday night, sending a teenage girl to the hospital with a minor injury.

A blue truck pulling a white "box-style trailer" hit a Hyundai sedan while both were driving on a bend in the 1000 block of Rettew Miss Road, police said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. and police said the tractor trailer was last seen driving west toward Meadow Valley Road.

A 14-year-old girl who was in the sedan had a minor injury, according to police. She was taken to Ephrata WellSpan Hospital for treatment.

Police said the front of the tractor trailer truck that hit the car may have damage ot its front driver's side fender, wheel and possibly the rear side of the trailer tires and rims.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the crash can call police at 717-733-8611 or leave a tip through CrimeWatch.