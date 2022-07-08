A Florida man who authorities said killed two Mount Joy siblings when he ran a red light and crashed his tractor-trailer into their pickup truck last year in East Petersburg will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Cesar Torres, 38, crashed into a Ford Ranger driven by Brandie Leigh Kasper, 21, and Leonard Christian Kasper, 18, at Main Street and Graystone Road shortly after 9 p.m. on May 22, 2021, according to police and prosecutors.

The collision caused the pickup to overturn onto its roof and catch fire, with the siblings trapped inside, according to authorities. Torres’ tractor-trailer was also engulfed in fire, but he was not injured.

District Judge Brian Chudzik held Torres for court on two counts each of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter and one count each of failure to stop at red light and driving at an unsafe speed after a preliminary hearing Friday.

Defense attorney Kevin Mincey declined comment after the hearing. Torres, of Pembroke Pines, remains free on $100,000 cash bail.

The crash is one of several along a roughly 5-mile stretch of Route 72 between Manheim and East Petersburg that have resulted in deaths or serious injuries in the past year, several of which also involved tractor-trailers.

East Hempfield Township officials have since announced an emergency response plan to address the fatalities at one intersection along Route 72 less than two miles away from the crash that killed the Kasper siblings.