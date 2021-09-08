One lane is closed on Route 222 in Manheim Township after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a dump truck earlier Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Landis Valley Road at 7:09 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Both the dump truck and the tractor trailer were driving in the right lane when the dump truck slowed for traffic, Manheim Township police said. The tractor trailer crashed into the back of the dump truck and the dump truck overturned on the grass berm.

No injuries were reported.

The southbound lane of traffic was backed up from near Pool Road to Landis Valley Road, according to 511pa.com.

Police said that one lane of traffic was closed so the overturned dump truck and tractor trailer could be removed.

The driver of the tractor trailer was cited for not driving a vehicle at a safe speed, causing the crash, according to police.

Crews cleared the area around 8:30 a.m.