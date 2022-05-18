A Florida man charged with killing two siblings after crashing a tractor-trailer into their car at an East Petersburg intersection last year has been arrested, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Sheriff’s deputies in Broward County, Florida arrested 38-year-old Cesar Torres, police said in a news release Tuesday. The Pembroke Pines, Florida resident had been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two summary traffic violations in April following a lengthy joint investigation.

Torres was arrested Tuesday, said Sean McBryan, a spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The DA's office was notified of his apprehension and is now coordinating extradition proceedings, though a timeline as to how long that could take was not available, McBryan said.

"It’s unfortunate that there was a loss of life and our hearts go out to the family," said Vincent Caputo, an attorney representing Torres, "but we believe that this was an accident and we have faith in the Lancaster County courts and the citizens of Lancaster County to render a decision when the time comes. We are going to do our very best to defend Mr. Torres in this case and show that this was an unfortunate accident."

Torres crashed the tractor-trailer he was driving into a pickup truck driven by siblings Brandie and Leonard Kasper at Main Street and Graystone Road shortly after 9 p.m. on May 22, 2021, police said.

The collision caused the pickup truck to overturn onto its roof and catch fire, killing both siblings who were trapped inside. Torres’ tractor-trailer was also engulfed in fire, though he had no injures, according to the news release.

Both siblings were pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed they both died of smoke inhalation, thermal burns and the multiple traumatic injuries they received in the collision.

The surviving parents of the siblings were notified by Northern Lancaster County Regional police of Torres’ arrest. Continued victim-witness support will be offered to the Kasper family and will be provided as the legal process continues, police said.

Len Kasper, the siblings’ father, said in a text message that their family was “thankful for the hard work and due diligence of the Northern Lancaster County Regional police as well as all law enforcement that worked together to ensure the apprehension of Mr. Torres.”