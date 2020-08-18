The driver of a speeding tractor-trailer that caused a fatal four-vehicle crash on Route 222 last year wasn't sure if he passed out or fell asleep prior to the crash, officials said. James Henry Cofield, 55, of Palm Coast, Florida, was charged with felony counts of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, along with five summary offenses, according to court documents.

He also told police that it wasn't normal for him to drive overnight. A woman was killed and a child seriously injured in the crash, which happened at around 8:30 a.m. on June 24, 2019, near the Denver and Ephrata exit along Route 222.

Police said that Cofield, 53 at the time, didn't slow his tractor-trailer at the beginning of a single-lane construction zone between the Denver and Ephrata interchanges and rear-ended a car in front of him.

A 57-year-old Reading woman died in the crash, police said.

After Cofield's tractor-trailer hit the woman's car, it then hit a Dodge Caravan and a Ford F-150, police said.

A 5-year-old girl was also seriously injured, according to police.

Cofield told police on the way to the hospital that he wasn't sure if he passed out or fell asleep prior to the crash, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also told police that it wasn't normal for him to drive overnight.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was driving for Sunstate Carriers Inc., a refrigerated truckload carrier, according to its website.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been working on a bridge rehabilitation project in the area that requires southbound traffic to be reduced to one lane.

A Pennsylvania state trooper, who was monitoring traffic at the construction site, filed the charges in April.

Cofield is in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail, according to court documents.