A Florida man charged with killing two siblings after crashing a tractor-trailer into their car at an East Petersburg intersection last year is back in Lancaster County after being arrested in Florida last month.

Sheriff’s deputies in Broward County, Florida arrested 38-year-old Cesar Torres on Tuesday, May 17. He was arraigned on two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two summary traffic violations on June 7, according to court records.

Torres was driving a tractor-trailer and crashed into a pickup truck driven by siblings Brandie and Leonard Kasper at Main Street and Graystone Road shortly after 9 p.m. on May 22, 2021, police said. The collision caused the pickup truck to overturn onto its roof and catch fire, killing both siblings who were trapped inside.

Torres’ tractor-trailer was also engulfed in fire, but he was not injured, according to previous reporting.

Torres has a preliminary hearing before District Judge Brian Chudzik at 9 a.m. on July 8, according to court records. Torres is current in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million cash bail.