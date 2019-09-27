Several people were taken to the hospital after a Turkey Hill tractor-trailer hauling milk and tea crashed into six cars in the 100 block of North Plum Street early Friday morning.
The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The 100 block of North Plum Street will be closed until about noon, Lancaster fire captain Chris DeLong said.
Currently, Orange Street is closed from North Shippen to North Ann. North Plum Street is closed from East Chestnut to East King.
Injuries are unknown at this time, DeLong said, but he added that "several people" were taken to the hospital.