A crash involving two tractor trailers has caused traffic to backup Thursday afternoon, according to radio dispatch reports.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 772 Road in Salisbury Township around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Traffic on 772 was backed up from the on-ramp to Route 30 to Usner Road, according to 511pa.com.

No injuries were reported, dispatch said.

