A tractor-trailer and a second truck crashed into the side of a business in New Holland on Wednesday morning.
Two trucks were involved in the crash at Route 23 and North Railroad Avenue in New Holland around 6:30 a.m. Police were called to the scene at 6:35.
Both trucks crashed into the Lucky Dog Thrift Shop.
One person, the driver of the truck hauling the tractor-trailer, was taken to the hospital.
Hazmat crews called to the scene. Diesel fuel spilled in the crash.
Railroad Avenue is closed. Route 23 is shut down from Peters Road to New Holland Road, according to 511pa.com.
New Holland Borough police said one of the trucks ran a light, but the crash is under investigation.
