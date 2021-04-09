The driver of a John Deere tractor who was traveling along Route 322 in Clay Township Friday morning was sent to the hospital for multiple injuries after a sedan struck him on the road, according to police and emergency officials.

The crash occurred at 7:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Main Street, Randy Gockley, Ephrata Borough's emergency services coordinator, said.

The tractor driver was pulling an empty manure spreader on the side of the road when he was struck, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police. The impact propelled the tractor driver into the air and onto the side of the road, Gockley said. The tractor, he said, rolled over, spilling a "considerable amount" of oil.

Route 322 was closed for more than an hour as emergency crews cleaned the spill, Gockley said.

The sedan driver was not transported to the hospital, Gockley said.

Police are investigating the crash.