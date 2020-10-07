When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Following the advice of East Petersburg Fire Company officials, Borough Council approved a proposed job description for the newly created chief fire official position with the recently formed Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission. The council had considered asking for additional qualifications beyond what had included in a draft document, but opted to approve the draft after fire department officials said those changes might negatively impact the pool of applicants they hope to attract for the position.

Background: The commission was formed earlier this year in an effort to establish a unified, regional program to administer fire services in East Petersburg and East Hempfield Township. The two municipalities also have entered into an agreement to share emergency management services. Both agreements call for the borough to pick up 20% of the costs involved in both the fire chief and emergency management coordinator positions, with the township covering the other 80%.

Why it matters: The new chief, which will be a full-time position, will be responsible for developing plans to coordinate fire and rescue services in the two municipalities. The chief will also work on standardizing policies and procedures for the three fire companies — East Petersburg, Hempfield and Rohrerstown — that serve the two municipalities and will lead efforts to create plans for apparatus replacement. Individual fire department chiefs will retain authority over their departments. The job description had previously been approved by the township’s supervisors and the East Petersburg Fire Company.

Quotable: “We’re concerned we will only get one or two candidates to choose from and that might not be in the best interests of the fire company or the borough and the township,” said East Petersburg Fire Company deputy chief Mark Cohen, explaining why the fire company opposed making some high level certifications a requirement. Those certifications, which fire company officials said are not commonly held even by very experienced firefighters, remain in the job description that was approved, but as preferences, not requirements.

What is next: The job description still needs to be formally approved by the commission, which includes two representatives of the township, one from the borough and each of the three fire departments, and two at-large citizens of the two municipalities. The new chief, the emergency management coordinator and the managers of both municipalities also hold non-voting seats on the commission’s board.