A large health system based in Berks County is cutting about 1,000 positions and making other changes because of the pandemic's financial impact, it announced this week.

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said in an email that as a result, Reading Birth Center and Pottstown Hospital Maternity Unit will close effective August 14.

According to the system, a 40% drop in system revenue represented $212 million in lost revenue through May.

About 100 of the positions to be cut are not currently filled, it said, and it will also close or consolidate certain clinical services including "select behavioral health services at Reading Hospital, the Reading Hospital occupational medicine and sports medicine programs, and two physician practices: Coventry Foot & Ankle and Premier GYN Limerick."

The Reading hospital doesn't see many patients from Lancaster County. At last report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, less than 2% of county patients were treated there.

Tower's website says it has seven hospitals and more than 14,000 employees.