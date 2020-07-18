A new behavioral health hospital for adults has opened in Berks County, with plans to add units for children and adolescents next year.

Tower Behavioral Health is a joint venture between Reading-based Tower Health and Acadia Healthcare, which says it operates a network of 588 similar facilities.

The hospital will have 144 beds when fully operational, according to a news release, and "will also accept patients who have a primary mental health diagnosis and a co-occurring substance use disorder."

The new facility's opening comes two years after a similar one, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, opened in Lancaster city as a partnership between Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Universal Health Services.

