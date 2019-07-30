Every Friday, we release the list of the latest Lancaster County restaurant inspections.
The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Here is a complete list of all restaurant inspections from July.
July 5
An excerpt for July 5: "A section of wall in back room, to the left of the doorway, contains a hole and flaking paint and is no longer a smooth easily cleanable surface. Food stored unprotected under a dirty pipe wrapped in tattered material in the basement."
July 12
An excerpt from July 12: "These food contact surfaces were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: brown silicon trays, salad choppers, tomato slicer, black bread forms and black salad bowls. A slimy residue inside the soda nozzles. An excessive amount of old label residue on stacked food containers."
July 19
An excerpt from July 19: "Soda machine heads and nozzles were to have a residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Floors behind the counter are extremely, dirty, greasy and contain food debris, especially under food equipment at floor/wall junction. In dishwashing area, the smell of deteriorating food remnants is prevalent."
July 26
An excerpt from July 26: "Employee, after reaching into a container of nacho strips with bare hands and eating them, then reached in again and sprinkled nacho strips onto three tacos for customers."