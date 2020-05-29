Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Friday, May 29, 2020.

Some of the facilities listed are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks.

A list of which homes had the seven deaths reported between May 23 and 29 is here.

Latest list

May 29

Previous lists

May 23

May 15

