Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Friday, May 29, 2020.

Some of the facilities listed are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks.

A list of which homes had the seven deaths reported between May 23 and 29 is here.

Latest list

May 29

total covid-19 deaths from nursing homes thru saturday may 29 2020

This shows total COVID-19 deaths from nursing homes through Friday, May 29, 2020, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Blue indicates deaths that happened at the homes, yellow ones that followed transfer to a hospital.

Previous lists

May 23

total COVID-19 deaths from nursing homes through Saturday May 23 2020

This shows total COVID-19 deaths from nursing homes through Saturday, May 23, 2020, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Blue indicates deaths that happened at the homes, yellow ones that followed transfer to a hospital.

May 15

total Lancaster County nursing home covid-19 deaths as of may 15 2020

This shows total COVID-19 deaths from nursing homes through Friday, May 15, 2020. Blue indicates deaths that happened at the homes, yellow ones that followed transfer to a hospital.

