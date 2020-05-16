Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Friday, May 15, 2020.

Some of the facilities listed are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks. A list of which deaths happened since Monday, May 11, is here

total Lancaster County nursing home covid-19 deaths as of may 15 2020

This shows total COVID-19 deaths from nursing homes through Friday, May 15, 2020. Blue indicates deaths that happened at the homes, yellow ones that followed transfer to a hospital.

