Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Friday, May 15, 2020.

Some of the facilities listed are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks. A list of which deaths happened since Monday, May 11, is here.

