17848 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Jared Seiders analyzes a PCR run inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Natalie Kolb | PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Monday, May 11, 2020.

Some of the facilities listed personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks. A list of which deaths happened since Tuesday, May 5, is here

This overview includes both the overall total of deaths and how many happened at a hospital. 

FacilityTotal deaths through May 11
Hospital deaths through May 11
Conestoga View6111
Luther Acres270
Hamilton Arms215
ManorCare Health Services Lancaster207
Lancashire Hall183
Mennonite Home (including Woodcrest Villa)173
Homestead Village141
Newport Meadows122
Mt. Hope Nazarene80
Brethren Village70
Pleasant View Communities42
Faithful Living33
Garden Spot Village22
St. John's Herr Estate22
United Zion21
Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation21
Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center22
Landis Homes11
Total22346

