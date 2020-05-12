Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Monday, May 11, 2020.
Some of the facilities listed personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.
Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks. A list of which deaths happened since Tuesday, May 5, is here.
This overview includes both the overall total of deaths and how many happened at a hospital.
|Facility
|Total deaths through May 11
Hospital deaths through May 11
|Conestoga View
|61
|11
|Luther Acres
|27
|0
|Hamilton Arms
|21
|5
|ManorCare Health Services Lancaster
|20
|7
|Lancashire Hall
|18
|3
|Mennonite Home (including Woodcrest Villa)
|17
|3
|Homestead Village
|14
|1
|Newport Meadows
|12
|2
|Mt. Hope Nazarene
|8
|0
|Brethren Village
|7
|0
|Pleasant View Communities
|4
|2
|Faithful Living
|3
|3
|Garden Spot Village
|2
|2
|St. John's Herr Estate
|2
|2
|United Zion
|2
|1
|Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation
|2
|1
|Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
|2
|2
|Landis Homes
|1
|1
|Total
|223
|46
