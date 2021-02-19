Toro is recalling about 6,700 of one of its snowblowers citing an amputation hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall targets the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE snowblower with model number 37802. A list of affected serial numbers can be found here.

Toro has received five reports of incidents related to the machine’s auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released, according to the safety commission. No injuries have been reported.

The snow blower, which retails for about $1,200, was sold nationwide at the Home Depot, Ace Hardware and authorized Toro dealers from November 2020 through January.

The recall was conducted voluntarily by Toro through the safety commission’s Fast Track Recall process.

Consumers can contact Toro at 1-833-254-8856 for a free repair. Authorized dealer locations can be found at www.toro.com/locator.