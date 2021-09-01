A tornado watch has been issued in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The watch, which was issued across much of central and eastern Pennsylvania, will remain in effect until 10 p.m., NWS said. It was issued at 12:40 p.m.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area, according to the NWS website. People in the area should be ready to act quickly if a tornado warning is issued or if they suspect a tornado is approaching.

People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building if a tornado is sighted, NWS said. If in a mobile home, vehicle, or outdoors, people should move to the closest substantial shelter to protect themselves from flying debris.