A tornado watch has been issued for Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service in State College.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the region on Thursday afternoon and into the evening. The storms could produce damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Locally, heavy rainfall is also possible and may lead to isolated flooding.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes develop.