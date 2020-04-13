Storm Monday

An uprooted tree at 14 Roselawn Ave. in Lancaster Township blocked the street and brought down wires Monday, April 13, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Lancaster County is one of 26 Pa. counties under a tornado watch until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

This is different than a tornado warning, as when a warning is issued, it means that a tornado is either imminent or happening, as detected by a weather radar or by a spectator.

This tornado watch exists alongside a wind advisory in Lancaster County, where winds can sustain around 20 to 25 mph, and gust at speeds of 50 mph.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said the greatest concern for Lancaster will last until 4 p.m.

Lancaster County has already seen wind damage from today's storms.

