Lancaster County is one of 26 Pa. counties under a tornado watch until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

This is different than a tornado warning, as when a warning is issued, it means that a tornado is either imminent or happening, as detected by a weather radar or by a spectator.

This tornado watch exists alongside a wind advisory in Lancaster County, where winds can sustain around 20 to 25 mph, and gust at speeds of 50 mph.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said the greatest concern for Lancaster will last until 4 p.m.

Lancaster county is almost centered in the just-issued #TornadoWatch....effective thru 6:00pm. Hours of greatest concern for Lancaster county is now through 4:00pm. STAY AWARE! pic.twitter.com/zHnWp36yoV — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 13, 2020

Lancaster County has already seen wind damage from today's storms.