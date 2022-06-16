thunderstorm 080719

A thunderstorm rolls through Lancaster County, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

A tornado watch is in effect for Lancaster County and a large portion of Pennsylvania.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Neighboring counties included in the watch are Dauphin, York, Lebanon and many others.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. tonight − some of those storms could be severe, according to NWS.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornados to develop.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next