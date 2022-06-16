A tornado watch is in effect for Lancaster County and a large portion of Pennsylvania.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Neighboring counties included in the watch are Dauphin, York, Lebanon and many others.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New York and Pennsylvania until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ViPlN4577J — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 16, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. tonight − some of those storms could be severe, according to NWS.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornados to develop.