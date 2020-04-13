Storm Monday

An uprooted tree at 14 Roselawn Ave. in Lancaster Township blocked the street and brought down wires Monday, April 13, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

The tornado watch the National Weather Service originally issued until 6 p.m. for Lancaster and other Pennsylvania counties was cancelled just before 4 p.m 

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

This is different than a tornado warning, as when a warning is issued, it means that a tornado is either imminent or happening, as detected by a weather radar or by a spectator.

Lancaster County saw some damage from wind and rain early Monday. 

