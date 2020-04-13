The tornado watch the National Weather Service originally issued until 6 p.m. for Lancaster and other Pennsylvania counties was cancelled just before 4 p.m

The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for all counties in Central Pennsylvania. The threat for severe weather has ended. Winds could still gust above 40 mph for the next few hours. If you have any reports of damage from today's storms, please let us know! #PAwx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 13, 2020

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

This is different than a tornado warning, as when a warning is issued, it means that a tornado is either imminent or happening, as detected by a weather radar or by a spectator.

Lancaster County saw some damage from wind and rain early Monday.