A Friday afternoon storm system caused significant damage to several farm properties near Kirkwood, where a tornado may have touched down.

A handful of farms along Mapleshade, Rosedale and Highland roads northeast of Kirkwood suffered heavy damage from the storms that rolled through soon after 2 p.m. Multiple fire companies in the area spent hours cleaning up. There were no reported injuries.

“Within Bart Township’s coverage area, two dairy barns were pretty well nearly flattened and silos were damaged,” said Travis Hoover, Bart Township Fire Company chief. “It seems like it kind of went in a northeast direction from Kirkwood.”

Quarryville Fire Company responded at 2:20 p.m. for a report of a “transformer down on fire” on Mapleshade Road and arrived to find debris on the road and multiple trees down, according to a post on the fire company’s Facebook page. Several barns in the area were heavily damaged with the tops of some silos blown off, post said.

The Quarryville Fire Company’s post said the National Weather Service had confirmed that a small tornado had caused the damage, but no one from the National Weather Service was available Friday night to confirm that report.

Danielle Knittle, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, said that as of Friday night the National Weather Service had only classified it as “thunderstorm wind damage.” But she added that the National Weather Service will likely follow up with an investigation into whether the damage was caused by a tornado.