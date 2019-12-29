Top 10 stories 2019
The man who sexually assaulted and killed schoolteacher Christy Mirack in 1992 pleaded guilty, closing the door on a murder case that went unsolved for 25 years.

The site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history closed, ending a legacy marred by the 1979 partial meltdown of one of its reactors.

Originally sentenced to life with no parole, one of two women who brutally killed 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991 was granted parole.

These are three of the top 10 stories of 2019, according to a survey of our readers, who voted on 22 topics selected by LNP + LancasterOnline for their impact on the Lancaster County community.

Mirack Murder 3.jpg
Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, left, speaks at the June 25, 2018, press conference about the arrest of Raymond "DJ Freez" Rowe for the 1992 murder of schoolteacher Christy Mirack. Rowe pleaded guilty to raping and killing Mirack in June 2019 and was sentenced to life with no parole. 

 Suzette Wenger

Mirack killer pleads guilty

Raymond 'DJ Freez' Rowe pleads guilty to the 1992 rape and slaying of Rohrerstown Elementary teacher Christy Mirack.

Three Mile Island
The four cooling towers from the Three Mile Island nuclear plant dominate the landscape in this file photo from March 2019.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

Three Mile Island closes

Three Mile Island closes, ending a marred, 45-year nuclear legacy.

Jeff Lyons and Karen Connelly

Jeff Lyons and Karen Connelly

Guilty pleas in Worley & Obetz case

Former Worley & Obetz CEO and controller plead guilty to roles in fraud that forced the company to close.

UPMC 1.jpg
UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, known to many Lancaster County residents as the former St. Joseph Hospital, closed its doors on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

 Suzette Wenger

Former St. Joseph Hospital closes

UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, formerly St. Joseph Hospital, closed in February after 135 years in Lancaster city.

William Vollmar 1.jpg
Lancaster County doctor William Vollmar gets into his car after his preliminary hearing Wednesday, July 11, 2019. Vollmar faces seven felony and five misdemeanor charges related to sexual assault and corruption of minors.

 Suzette Wenger

Doctor charged with sexually assaulting 7 people

Lancaster County Dr. William Vollmar was charged with sexually assaulting seven people. Another 13 claim they also are victims.

quarryville our town02.jpg

Quarryville's 103-year-old, family-owned Ferguson & Hassler supermarket, nicknamed Fergie's, closed June 18, 2019. 

 LNP file photo

More family-owned supermarkets close

Musser's Market and Ferguson & Hassler became the latest Lancaster County family-owned supermarkets to close and reopen as Giants.

Sears Park City
The entrance at the store as the Sears closes for the last time at the Park City in Lancaster on Sunday March 10, 2019.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Rough year for Sears, Kmart

The Sears at Park City Center along with the Elizabethtown Kmart closed. The parent company also announced the Ephrata Kmart will close in 2020.

Tabitha Faith Buck (Dec. 19, 2019)

Tabitha Faith Buck is seen in a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections photo dated Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Her first name also appears as Tabatha in some documents.

 PA Department of Corrections

Laurie Show killer granted parole

Tabitha Buck, who helped Lisa Marie Lambert kill Laurie Show in 1991, was granted parole. She was serving a sentence of life without parole until she was resentenced in 2017. She was released from prison on Dec. 20.

110819 101 NQ 02.jpg
The 101NQ building. 

 VINNY TENNIS | Staff Photographer

Downtown boom

The downtown Lancaster boom continued in 2019 with the completion of major projects including Fulton Financial, 101NQ, the new 12-story Marriott tower and Woodstream.

LanCo GOP Endorsement Convention
District Attorney Craig Stedman is pictured here during the Lancaster County Republican Endorsement Convention at the Farm & Home Center in Lancaster on Feb. 19, 2019. 

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

District attorney's spending questioned

Records show Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman spent $12,000 intended for drug enforcement to lease an SUV.

