The man who sexually assaulted and killed schoolteacher Christy Mirack in 1992 pleaded guilty, closing the door on a murder case that went unsolved for 25 years.

The site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history closed, ending a legacy marred by the 1979 partial meltdown of one of its reactors.

Originally sentenced to life with no parole, one of two women who brutally killed 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991 was granted parole.

These are three of the top 10 stories of 2019, according to a survey of our readers, who voted on 22 topics selected by LNP + LancasterOnline for their impact on the Lancaster County community.

Mirack killer pleads guilty

Raymond 'DJ Freez' Rowe pleads guilty to the 1992 rape and slaying of Rohrerstown Elementary teacher Christy Mirack.

Three Mile Island closes

Three Mile Island closes, ending a marred, 45-year nuclear legacy.

Guilty pleas in Worley & Obetz case

Former Worley & Obetz CEO and controller plead guilty to roles in fraud that forced the company to close.

Former St. Joseph Hospital closes

UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, formerly St. Joseph Hospital, closed in February after 135 years in Lancaster city.

Doctor charged with sexually assaulting 7 people

Lancaster County Dr. William Vollmar was charged with sexually assaulting seven people. Another 13 claim they also are victims.

More family-owned supermarkets close

Musser's Market and Ferguson & Hassler became the latest Lancaster County family-owned supermarkets to close and reopen as Giants.

Rough year for Sears, Kmart

The Sears at Park City Center along with the Elizabethtown Kmart closed. The parent company also announced the Ephrata Kmart will close in 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Laurie Show killer granted parole

Tabitha Buck, who helped Lisa Marie Lambert kill Laurie Show in 1991, was granted parole. She was serving a sentence of life without parole until she was resentenced in 2017. She was released from prison on Dec. 20.

Downtown boom

The downtown Lancaster boom continued in 2019 with the completion of major projects including Fulton Financial, 101NQ, the new 12-story Marriott tower and Woodstream.

District attorney's spending questioned

Records show Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman spent $12,000 intended for drug enforcement to lease an SUV.

Runners-up

Here are the 12 other stories that were nominated, but didn't make the top 10: