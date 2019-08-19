Weekly top stories 081919

A collection of images from the top stories appearing on LancasterOnline between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18, 2019.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18.

1. Driver charged in fatal Warwick crash sent Facebook friend request to victim's family member: court records

2. Police identify 18-year-old who died after falling from pickup truck in Earl Township

3. Used needles, heroin left in a makeup bag on a Carrabba's table lead to charges for Columbia woman: police

4. Lancaster landlord sued by city sells his properties in wake of court decision

5. Toxic algae killed dogs and has been found in Pennsylvania; Here's how to spot it