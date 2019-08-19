Here's a look at the most-read stories on LancasterOnline.com between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18.
Top 5 most-read stories from last week [In Case You Missed It]
More Headlines
-
What is this porcelain bowl worth? Find out in this week's episode of 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori'
- Bulletproof backpacks: A controversial sign of the times following more mass shootings
- L-L League football 2019: Predicting the Section 1 race
- Lancaster County family-owned grocery store scene takes another hit: Musser’s to sell business to Giant
- L-L League football 2019: Predicting the Section 2 race
- L-L League reader poll: What's the most anticipated high school football game in this week's lineup [vote]
- Only in Lancaster: 15 things you can only do in the county
-
How did the Green Dragon get its name? Why aren't pets allowed on Amtrak's Keystone line? [We the People]
- L-L League football 2019: Predicting the Section 3 race
- 3 L-L League football facts for Aug. 19: Beginning prep work for Week 1 games
- Underclassmen take spotlight as L-L golf season opens Monday